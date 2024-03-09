Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $92,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after buying an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,961,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $236.13 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $238.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

