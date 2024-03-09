Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $433,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

SPAB opened at $25.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

