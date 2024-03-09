Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $306,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,400,000 after buying an additional 2,194,321 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,016,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,942,000 after acquiring an additional 950,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.02 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.