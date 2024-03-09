Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,698,000 after purchasing an additional 90,786 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $925,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $211.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

