Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 2,976 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 978.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 971,096 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

