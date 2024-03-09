Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.87

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

