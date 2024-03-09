Axie Infinity Price Hits $12.21 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $351.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $12.21 or 0.00017828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00026920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,439.09 or 0.99941763 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00153923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,312,004 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,292,781.6347357 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.84433588 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $110,942,804.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

