Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.30

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 10181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

