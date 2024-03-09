Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

AVDL stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,524,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,035,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $5,404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.