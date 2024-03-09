Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Insider Christine Bartlett Purchases 20,000 Shares

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,160.00 ($30,623.38).

Australian Clinical Labs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

