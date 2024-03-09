Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 158,264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VFH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 274,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,458. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

