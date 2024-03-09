Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $96,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

TMUS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,232,831 shares of company stock valued at $689,582,486 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.