Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $1,522,486.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 156,445 shares in the company, valued at $17,970,837.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $1,522,486.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 156,445 shares in the company, valued at $17,970,837.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 884,723 shares of company stock worth $111,010,885. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,895. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

