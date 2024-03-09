Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,806 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

