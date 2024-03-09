Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,347. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

