Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.35

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Aton Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Aton Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.