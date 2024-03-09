Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.5 %

ATLC stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $449.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

