Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.19% of Astec Industries worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 242.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 34.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

ASTE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 167,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.38. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astec Industries

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.