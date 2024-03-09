Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells $180,895.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

