Arm Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:ARM) Lock-Up Period To End on March 12th

ARM’s (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 12th. ARM had issued 95,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $4,870,500,000 based on an initial share price of $51.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

Shares of ARM opened at 131.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 98.45. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,591,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $3,568,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $52,075,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,014,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

