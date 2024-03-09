Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,430,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,436 shares of company stock worth $41,103,744. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.7 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $273.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

