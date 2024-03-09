argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $440.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $530.42.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $387.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.