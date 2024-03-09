Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 3.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.60. 68,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 894,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.