Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.65. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

