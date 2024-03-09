Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Chairman John W. Eaves Sells 72,946 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

