Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

ACLX opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after acquiring an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,291,000 after buying an additional 380,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

