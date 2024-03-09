ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.00

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 17127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.1271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

