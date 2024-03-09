Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.83.

AMAT opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

