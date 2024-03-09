ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.