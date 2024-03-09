Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Angi by 1,183.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.69 on Monday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.73 million. Analysts predict that Angi will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

