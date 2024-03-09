Andrew S. Robinson Sells 12,109 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.48. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

