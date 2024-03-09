André Le Bel Sells 10,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total value of C$214,400.00.
André Le Bel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
TSE:OR opened at C$21.81 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.32.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.55.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
