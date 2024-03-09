Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) PT at $56.27

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Olin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OLN opened at $56.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

