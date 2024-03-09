Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $27.00

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.