Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $68.88

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $133.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

