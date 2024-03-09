Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,382,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 267,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $872,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 361.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after buying an additional 2,071,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %

APH stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

