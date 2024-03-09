Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 96.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

