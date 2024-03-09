Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Holdings Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,471,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after buying an additional 334,449 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Americold Realty Trust



Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

