Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 169.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

