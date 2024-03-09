American Trust Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $235.03 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

