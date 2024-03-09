American Trust Sells 670 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Trust decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $250.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $252.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average of $215.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.