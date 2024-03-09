American Trust Sells 584 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

