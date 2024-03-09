American Trust Sells 2,392 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRS opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

