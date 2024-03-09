American Trust Sells 155 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $392.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.40 and a 200 day moving average of $356.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $410.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

