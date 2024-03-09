American Trust Raises Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American Trust increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $57.00 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.95.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

