American Trust Makes New $236,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

American Trust acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

