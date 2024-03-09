American Trust Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $994.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $859.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $723.30. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

