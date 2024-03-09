American Trust Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American Trust cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,689 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

