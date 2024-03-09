American Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.