American Trust Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

American Trust raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 85.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

